Republicans in both the state House and Senate have introduced bills to be considered in the legislative session that begins next month to apply homicide laws on behalf of a victim who is an “unborn child at every stage of development.”

The bills are identical to legislation filed in the 2023 legislative session which did not make it past the committee stage. Republicans have a supermajority in both chambers in Jefferson City.

The bills would offer exceptions if the suspect is a woman who aborts a pregnancy after being coerced or threatened, or an abortion is provided by a physician to save the life of the pregnant woman.

“To me, it’s just about protecting a baby’s life like we do every other person’s life,” state Rep. Bob Titus, a first-term Republican who is sponsoring one of the measures, told The Associated Press. “The prosecution is just a consequence of taking an innocent human life.”

Titus said no charges would need to be brought under the bill as long as people abide by the law already on the books that makes Missouri bans abortions at all stages of pregnancy, with limited exceptions that do not include rape or incest. Democrats have been unsuccessful in legislative attempts to amend the state’s trigger law that went into effect once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade protections in 2022, or to have the Attorney General release an opinion that would define the emergency conditions necessary for a mother to have a legal abortion.

Titus said he has not discussed his bill with legislative leaders and did not base it on any model legislation, though it is aligned with a bill by Republican state Sen. Mike Moon, who represents the same area in southwestern Missouri.

Two groups are trying to get measures on ballots in Missouri in 2024 to legalize abortion in more cases. One would bar the government from infringing on abortion rights during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. The other, being crafted by moderate Republicans, would scale back restrictions to a lesser degree.

Any November ballot question could be preceded in August with another ballot measure asking voters if the threshold for passing a constitutional amendment should be tougher than the current simple majority. A bill that would have asked voters for a 57% threshold passed the House but died in the Senate.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has endorsed changes to initiative petition reform but has not identified a threshold he would support.

The General Assembly convenes starting Jan. 3.