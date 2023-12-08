LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Lordstown is getting a second power plant to help keep up with its growing industrial businesses.

What You Need To Know Lordstown is getting a second power plant to supply power to more than 800-thousand homes and its growing industrial sector



The new power plant is being built right next to an existing one



The power plant is meant to help keep up with the growing power needs of the area as major industrial businesses like Foxconn and Ultium Cells move into town

The Lordstown area is often referred to as Voltage Valley. The area already has one power plant, but another is being built right next to it. The power plant is meant to help keep up with the growing power needs of the area as major industrial businesses, like Foxconn and Ultium Cells, move into town.

“It’s a logical spot to put a power plant,” said Steve Remillard, COO and spokesperson. He has been working in the power industry since 1991. Remillard is helping to oversee the building of the new power plant in Lordstown.

“The technology is a large gas turbine. It’s taking natural gas in and using it just like the engine on the wing of a plane. Using fuel, it brings air in and expands it and as it expands over the blades like a fan. It spins a generator and makes electricity.

The new powerplant will sit directly beside an existing one. They are completely separate, and owned and operated by different companies.

“This is where the natural gas comes in over here,” said Remillard, as he pointed toward a complex system of pipes and tubes. “It meters how much gas goes to that plant and then it meters how much goes to this plant.”

The new power plant is generating 400 to 600 construction jobs. Once compete, the plant will employ approximately 24 full-time employees. It’s estimated cost is around $1.3 billion.

The plant is slated to be completed in January of 2026. Once it’s online, it will provide electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in the area.

The new power plant is owned by Korea South Power Company.

“In Korea, the electricity growth is almost sustained,” said James Kang, CEO and president of the new plant. “We studied the American power market very carefully,” he said.

Kang said that despite its rural location, Lordstown is a great spot for this power plant because of its cheap natural gas and proximity to major roadways, train lines and growing industrial sector.

Remillard expects the power plant turn on the lights for Lordstown area businesses and residents for decades to come.

“The life of these power plants is about 35 to 40 years,” said Remillard.