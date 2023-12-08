LONGWOOD, Fla. — Thursday marks the first night of Hanukkah, and as many come out to take part in the festivities, safety remains a top concern.

In response to heightened tensions both in the Middle East and at home, law enforcement in Longwood will be on alert to ensure everything goes according to plan.

“We don’t have any specific intel that anything would happen here tonight, but we understand with high tensions in the Middle East that people want to feel safer," said Longwood Police Lt. Michael Aprile. "Law enforcement should make people feel safer."

Rabbi Yanky Majesky, of Chabad North Orlando, emphasized the importance of continuing the tradition in celebrating Hanukkah despite any concerns about antisemitism.

“Through our actual physical building is small, it’s got a big heart,” said Majesky.

Before Thursday’s big Hanukkah celebration at Reiter Park, Makjesky organized his congregation’s toy drive.

“This is for neglected children in Seminole County, with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office,” said Majesky.

While he and his congregation give back, he’s also shining a light on the importance of showing up and celebrating Hanukkah this year.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen the rise in antisemitism around the country and around the world," Majesky said. "It is most important that people come out and support the Jewish community, whether they are Jewish or not. I encourage them to come and celebrate this wonderful holiday."

The Anti-Defamation League said instances of antisemitism in the U.S. increased 36% in 2022.

Majesky said he has friends who are scared to put out their menorah this holiday season. It’s a fear his family knows all too well.

“I am a grandchild of Holocaust survivors, as well as a grandchild of those who suffered antisemitism under the communist regime in Russia," he said. "My grandfather had to hide literally to learn to the Hebrew alphabet. Sadly, today it’s very real."

But as Majesky gets ready to light the menorah this year, he tells the tale of Hanukkah, encouraging everyone to share their blessings with their community.

“The menorah represents that light will always be victorious over darkness and we’ll continue to add light,” he said.