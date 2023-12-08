AUBURN, Mass. – Former employees of Rotman Furniture are opening Hartes Home, a home furnishing store, in Auburn on Saturday.

One of its owners, Heidi Richardson, said when Rotmans closed last year, she and a group of 13 employees were not ready to say goodbye to a loyal customer base. Several Hartes Home employees worked at Rotmans for more than 40 years.

“When Rotmans closed, it wasn’t because here wasn't a market anymore,” Richardson said. “We still had a very loyal customer base. We were still doing very well in terms of serving these communities, so we were able to really see that it’s still in need.”

Richardson said it was important to them to make sure the region still has a quality furniture store close by.

“There are great furniture stores all throughout Massachusetts, but they’re far away when you live in this part of the state,” she said. “Furniture shopping and mattress shopping is an investment in time. When you have to add a 40-minute drive to the furniture store, you’re adding an hour and a half to that process.”

The Washington Street store is holding a soft opening this weekend and will hold a larger grand opening after the holidays.

Rotmans closed last December after more than 60 years of business.