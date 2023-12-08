LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Christmas is right around the corner and time is running out to get your Christmas tree. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the supply of farm-grown trees is tight this year, an issue that has been ongoing since 2016.

Some local Christmas tree growers say they are seeing supply bounce back this year.

Forget Jingle bells or Last Christmas, chainsaws are the sound of the holiday season for Tom Utsman.

“It means things are happening,” he said with a laugh.

He’s been growing and selling Christmas trees for the last 34 years at Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest in Eustis.

“Makes everybody happy,” said Utsman. “Who doesn’t have a good memory of a Christmas tree?”

The joy and tradition make it a job he loves.

“They don’t bring in a fake tree to Rockefeller center,” said Utsman.

But in the last few years, he and other Christmas tree farmers have faced some supply issues importing traditional trees from other parts of the country.

Utsman shared this was because of a variety of reasons, like farmers aging out and retiring, environmental issues such as fires and droughts, and the economy.

“When the economy really tanked, jeez, it’s been a while now. People just didn’t plant for several years and that had to work through,” said Utsman.

“That was what 2008, 2009, it was a long time,” said Utsman. “Because this tree here will take eight to 10 years to grow, so a 7-to-8 or 8-to-9 foot tree, it’s in that band of years. So we are working our way through it.”

With more of those trees now growing tall enough to be cut, Utsman says they are seeing their supplies increase. He works with growers in North Carolina and Michigan and gives them a wish list every year of what he’d like to have in his shipment.

“Over the years as supplies have gotten better in certain sizes, they really been able to fulfill everything,” said Utsman. “The only thing that hasn’t caught up yet is 8-to-9 (foot trees).”

While that’s the most popular size he sells, he’s thrilled with what he can offer this season.

“I knew it was going to be a good year … these trees they have been beautiful,” he said.

As for price, Utsman says shipping costs did not go up much, so there shouldn’t be any sticker shock for those shopping for their tree.

“Those are Fraiser furs. They are always going to be the most expensive trees on our lot,” he said as he pointed to one.

Given the variety available this year, there should be a perfect tree for every family and budget.

“Everybody is like, ‘oh everything is so expensive.’ Not really, if you are willing to try something else,” said Utsman.

Of course, Utsman is partial to the trees he grows.

“We try to keep it affordable. I mean, you can go out and cut your own tree for $45. To me that is pretty neat,” he said.

While he hopes that this will be a good year for his bottom line, he says he’ll be happy as long as he can keep the farm going.

“We are caretakers. Our next generation is already in the business and the generation after that is being raised on the farm,” said Utsman.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, Americans bought 22.34 million real Christmas trees in 2022, with a median price of $80.