Nearly one week after Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a “gap” remains between the intent to protect Palestinian civilians and the results on the ground.

“It remains imperative that Israel put a premium on civilian protection, and there does remain a gap between exactly what I said when I was there, the intent to protect civilians, and the actual results that we’re seeing on the ground,” Blinken said during a press conference with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Thursday.

The secretary noted in the initial days since the resumption of military activities, he has seen “some important additional steps in the direction” of doing more to minimize harm to civilians in Gaza and sustain levels of humanitarian assistance entering the territory.

“The Israelis have been evacuating neighborhoods instead of entire cities, so focusing in on a much more deliberate way on those who may be in harm’s way as they conduct the campaign against Hamas,” Blinken said of the” important steps,” “establishing some deconfliction areas, some safe areas that people can go to where they can be safe from being in the line of fire; and having a more narrowly focused area of where this military operation is actually being conducted.”

However, the comment from America’s top diplomat marked the first time a top U.S. official offered an assessment of Israel's military activies since fighting restarted — and the first time one publicly acknowledged a gap in intent and real results.

“There are a number of things that we think it would be important to really focus in on: not only having these safe areas but making sure that the communications are such that people know where they can go, when they can go there safely; making very clear when the periods of being able to move from one place to another are in place,” Blinken said, adding there should be broader areas where people can pass safely for a period of time.

He noted the U.S. has communicated these wishes to the Israelis “on a regular basis,” including during President Joe Biden’s call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau on Thursday.

Speaking in Tel Aviv the night before the end of the 7-day pause in fighting that saw about 100 hostages released by Hamas, Blinken made clear the Biden administration expected Israel to have “civilian protection plans” in place when its operations resumed.

Specifically, with Israel’s attention expected to shift to southern Gaza after the hostage truce, Blinken warned that the amount of civilian casualties seen in northern Gaza could not be repeated in operations in the southern portion – the area which Israel initially directed civilians to flee to get out of harm’s way.

“We discussed the details of Israel’s ongoing planning, and I underscored the imperative to the United States that the massive loss of civilian life and displacement of the scale we saw in northern Gaza not be repeated in the south,” Blinken said in Israel last week. “As I told the prime minister, intent matters, but so does the result.”

Since Israel’s military activities restarted – with a heavier focus on south Gaza – U.S. officials have been hesitant to offer an assessment of whether it is following the intent to further minimize civilian harm and casualties as the administration faces mounting pressure about the rising Palestinian death toll, both internationally and domestically.