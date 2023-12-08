APOPKA, Fla. — The mother of an 11-year-old boy accused of shooting two teens following a football practice in Apopka is now facing charges of her own, according to authorities.

Back in October, according to authorities, the boy allegedly retrieved a gun from his mother's vehicle after some type of altercation with teammates. He then fired a single shot, injuring two 13-year-olds at a Pop Warner football practice at the Northwest Recreation Complex in Apopka.

Spectrum News 13 has not released the boy’s name because of his age.

The Apopka Police Department on Thursday arrested his mother, 33-year-old Sharelle Johnson, on a charge of culpable negligence.

That is a third-degree felony and punishable up to five years in the Department of Corrections.

State Attorney Andrew Bain confirmed Johnson’s arrest and spoke about her alleged role in the shooting.

They said Johnson was inside the vehicle when her son allegedly grabbed the firearm. However, officials say they believe she did not realize what was about to take place.

Evidence photos shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a video statement from the state attorney’s office show a cardboard box where the firearm was being stowed.

It is for this reason, Bain says, she is being charged.

“In Orange and Osceola county, unsecured firearms in vehicles pose a significant risk to everyone in our community. Those same firearms are used to gun down our citizens in the street,” said Bain, the state attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit. “A cardboard box is an unreasonably dangerous place to leave a loaded firearm, especially when that box is easily accessible to a juvenile. We as parents must do better. As a community, we must do better.”

She was released from the Orange County Department of Corrections Thursday night.