ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida legislators are looking at a bill that would allow people with non-violent criminal convictions to get their cosmetology or barber licenses. Senate Bill 42 proposes allowing non-violent offenders to get their licenses if their past conviction is three years or older.

What You Need To Know Senate Bill 42, sponsored by State Senator Linda Stewart, (D) Orlando, would allow people with non-violent convictions to get a cosmetology or barber license



The was unanimously approved by the Senate Regulated Industries Committee



The bill now goes to the Senate Criminal Justice Committee

For Craig Latimer, it was a dream of his 17 years ago to open his own barbershop in St. Petersburg. Now Lat and Sons is in the business of not only cutting hair, but also giving second chances to ex-cons coming out of prison looking to make a new life.

But Latimer says he’s having a problem doing that.

“At one time, I was looking for four barbers,” he said. “Now I only have one open chair — but at the same time, we spent part of the year searching for barbers, actually going from school to school. And the sad thing about that is you could be in school, get all the way to the end and can’t take the test.”

There was a time when people coming out of incarceration could get cosmetology and barber licenses in Florida, but Titana Lamb at Tampa Bay Academy of Hope says that changed in 2012.

“The laws changed,” she said. “And it said if you had felonies then, of course, you could not get this professional licensing.”

Latimer said if SB-42 becomes law, it would benefit everyone.

“If these young men and ladies could take the test, I think that that would keep out bootleg barbers and cosmetologist,” he said. “It takes it out of the houses and out of the alleyways and puts it in businesses in your community. They could be a tax-paying, working part of your community. I just hope the state of Florida gets this right.”

So far, the bill has cleared one committee unanimously. It is now headed to the Senate Criminal Justice Committee.