CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of people working multiple jobs is on the rise again after reaching an all-time low in May 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

37% of millennials and 46% of Generation Z are working secondary jobs, according to Deloitte



Workers are looking to save and make more money as expenses grow

More than 5% of people in the workforce are working multiple jobs, as the latest Employment Situation Summary reports.

Charlotte credit counselor, Timaya Venise, is the owner of Timaya Venise Credit Repair. She says she is seeing more of her clients take on second jobs and apply for higher paying positions in order to make and save more money.

"Peak pandemic time, people were spending money left and right. They have no problem," Venise said. "Nowadays, people are not looking to spend a lot of money if they don't have to."



Venise says she is seeing people promote on social media, meal prep with catering from local restaurants, rent out rooms, do rideshare and food delivery services.

"Any way to just cut down on the expenses, people have been doing that," Venise said.

According to a survey by Deloitte, 37% of millennials and 46% of Generation Z are working secondary jobs.

Tarilyn Bowden is the owner Tarilyn's Glam Studio. She says she started doing makeup professionally in 2014 out of love for the craft. Now, she has made it a full business in addition to her primary job.

"This is a good portion of my income and it does balance out with my regular job," Bowden said. "Running a business is hard work, but it doesn't necessarily feel like hard labor because I actually love what I do. I do enjoy making people feel good."

Venise says better budget management is a way to save money as expenses get tight. She recommends printing out your budget and color coding expenses like essential expenses, subscriptions and impulse buys.

"It's going to scare you, and that's OK. That's the point. But, then you can see where you can make room in your budget to save more money and cut out those additional expenses," Venise said.