House Republicans are forging ahead with their effort to formalize their monthslong impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden ahead of a full vote next week.

What You Need To Know The GOP-led House Rules Committee announced Thursday morning that it will meet to consider a resolution to formalize the monthslong impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden



The House Rules Committee announced Thursday morning that it will meet to consider a resolution which directs "certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach" the president.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier this week that his conference had "no choice" but to formalize its inquiry, which is probing Biden's alleged involvement in his family's business dealings.

"The House has no choice if it’s going to follow its constitutional responsibility to formally adopt an impeachment inquiry on the floor so that when the subpoenas are challenged in court, we will be at the apex of our constitutional authority," the Louisiana Republican told reporters.

Thus far, the monthslong probe has not yielded direct evidence of wrongdoing by the president himself.

The White House has repeatedly dismissed the impeachment inquiry as meritless and “illegitimate,” branding it an effort to appease right-wing lawmakers.

“This baseless smear campaign is solely intended to satisfy their most extreme members and proves once again that these House Republicans are wasting time on the wrong priorities, instead of working with the President on real issues American families care about, like lowering costs, creating jobs, strengthening health care, and protecting our national security,” Ian Sams, White House Spokesperson for Oversight and Investigations, said Monday.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday dismissed the allegations that he interacted with his son and brother’s business associates as “a bunch of lies.”