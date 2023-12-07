One day after Senate Republicans rejected Democrats’ more than $100 billion national security package, just hours after President Joe Biden declared his willingness to compromise on the border, attention is focused on whether Senate negotiators can make strides in talks on border policy changes.

Despite weeks of conversations between a bipartisan group of senators over the topic yielding no apparent progress, on Thursday, the second-ranking Senate Republican John Thune, of South Dakota, pushed back on the idea that negotiations are “failing,” while insisting Wednesday’s vote must serve as a sign that Democrats need to “get serious” on making changes.

“What yesterday’s vote should have made clear is that Republicans are dead serious about solving Biden’s border crisis,” Thune said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“There are conversations going on right now and I’m hopeful they are going to produce a result,” he later added, “but that happens only if the Democrats get serious.”

Later on Thursday, Punchbowl News reported talks between the lead Republican and Democratic negotiators, Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., were back on after hitting a snag over the last week.

Lankford told reporters that Republicans are not offering a "take-it-or-leave-it" approach on border proposals, adding "we know full well what the dynamics are."

"We've got a narrow majority in the House, we're in a minority in the Senate and we don't have the White House," he said.

It comes after Biden on Wednesday offered what could be seen as a glimmer of hope to those involved in the talks. Despite saying “extreme Republicans” are “playing chicken with our national security,” the president said he is willing to make “significant compromises” when it comes to the border.

The thorny issue has become tied to the fate of Biden's request for additional funding for Ukraine as it fends off Russia’s invasion, Israel as it battles Hamas, the Indo-Pacific as China exerts its influence in the region and the U.S.-Mexico border amid a rise in migrant crossings.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Thursday argued it was time for Biden himself to directly take part in talks.

“These negotiations need to change, the president of the United States should be involved,” Graham said. “He is responsible for this situation more than any member of the House and Senate.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., put the supplemental funding bill on the floor for a crucial test vote Wednesday night, but it failed after Republicans blocked the bill for a lack of border measure provisions. Schumer changed his vote to no at the end to allow him to bring up the measure again in the future.

In anticipation of the vote on Wednesday, Biden made a personal plea to lawmakers to continue to support Ukraine, warning failure to do so would be a “gift” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But additional aid to Ukraine has been a sticking point for months, dating back to August when Biden first asked for more funding. Following his fresh supplemental request in October, Republicans have insisted significant changes to border policy must be included in any package with more assistance to the war-torn country – a point Graham reiterated on Thursday.

“I will not go back to South Carolina and try to explain why I helped Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel and did nothing to secure our own border,” Graham said. “I will help all of our allies but we got to help ourselves first.”

On Monday, the White House warned the U.S. would run out of funding to provide weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year.