RALEIGH, N.C. — The holiday shopping season is in full effect, and for the first time, North Carolinians and beyond can experience a one of a kind shopping adventure.

It's called the Bal Harbour Shops' luxury pop-up.

Smack dab in the middle of North Hills in our capital city, dozens of shipping containers form one big luxurious shopping center.

“Its supposed to be something that is enticing, and just a fun place to spend with friends and family," said Matthew Lazenby, CEO and president of Whitman Family Development, a family owned real estate company specializing in high end retail.

And if that is not enticing enough, a tropical oasis in December, in Raleigh, is surely unique.

Bal Harbour Shops, a premier luxury outdoor shopping destination in Miami, opened its first ever pop-up shop in Raleigh on Black Friday.

“Anybody who’s not from North Carolina and doesn't understand the state, well, they know where Charlotte is, and they've heard of Raleigh, but it's not really on the radar of major luxury brands," Lazenby said.

Lazenby is hoping to change that.

“Part of the purpose of this pop-up is to introduce these brands to the market so they better understand it and might consider a permanent store here," Lazenby said.

Raleigh is the first city in the country to host this pop-up featuring 10 retail stores, a restaurant, imported palm trees and 30 shipping containers,

“This is designed so we can pop it up literally anywhere, without connections to power, water, sewer or any of that," Lazenby said.

The products may be expensive, but Lazenby says it's also about the experience.

“Which is really all about trying to foster an emotional connection with our guests, it's really not transactional," Lazenby explained.

Lazenby says while pop-up stores are not a new idea, pop-up shopping malls certainly are.

"Which brings critical mass in a way you wouldn’t get if you were a single store trying this. To our knowledge, this the first time an entire shopping center has come into the market and popped up," Lazenby said.

This is a bit of a full circle moment for Lazenby, who actually graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 2000.

The pop-up will remain in North Hills until mid-January, so you still have plenty of time to check it out.

It's next destination is just outside Jupiter, Florida.