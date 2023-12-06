A man is in custody following a shooting spree on Tuesday that left six people dead and three injured. The crimes spanned Austin and San Antonio.

According to police, the violence began in San Antonio. Two people were killed inside a home on Port Royal Street in northeast San Antonio. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar described it as a “grizzly” double homicide.

As two deputies approached that home, “I believe they saw water coming out of the residence, appearing as if something was leaking inside,” Salazar said. Two people were found dead in the house, but Salazar didn't say how they died.

It’s believed the shooter then made his way to Austin. Before 11 a.m., police were called to Northeast College High School where a police officer was shot in the leg in the school’s parking lot. That officer is expected to be OK.

About noon, a man and a woman were found dead in a home. Another shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m., when a male cyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police responding around 7 p.m. to a call of a burglary in progress at another home later found two people dead there.

During the last call, an Austin police officer saw a man in the back yard. The man shot at the officer and the officer returned fire, Austin interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said at a news conference Tuesday night. The officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital. The officer was listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect, who was not hit, drove away and police pursued him. He crashed at about 7:15 p.m. at a highway intersection and was taken into custody. The man had a gun, Henderson said.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Shane James.

This is a developing story.