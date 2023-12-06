TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The fate of suspended state attorney Monique Worrell is now in the hands of the Florida Supreme Court.

What You Need To Know Worrell's legal team Tuesday delivered oral arguements



They say Gov. DeSantis exceed his authority by suspending her



The state is accusing her of an "abysmal" prosecution rate



Worrell says she will seek reelection, regardless of the outcome

Worrell’s legal team delivered oral arguments Wednesday in Tallahassee, where her attorneys rebuked the high-profile suspension as unsound and politically motivated.

A Democrat elected to the 9th Judicial Circuit in 2020, Worrell is asking justices to end the suspension, thereby allowing her to return as top prosecutor in Orange and Osceola counties.

“If he gets away with this, then there’s no elected seat in the state that is safe and everyone should be very concerned,” Worrell told the press Wednesday outside the Florida Supreme Court.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Worrell in August, accusing her of “incompetence” and “neglect.” The suspension stunned Florida’s legal and political community, leaving Worrell the second state attorney sidelined by DeSantis within a year.

The DeSantis administration is accusing Worrell of urging prosecutors against minimum mandatory sentencing, potentially allowing violent individuals to remain on the street. They also accused the Orlando prosecutor of finessing sentencing against juveniles and those convicted of gun crimes.

They’re asking justices to dismiss the case, describing Worrell’s prosecution rate as “abysmal.”

“The Governor properly suspended Miss Worrell from the office because of practices or policies that she adopted as state attorney that contravened the legislative policy that simultaneously resulted in the gross underperformance of her office,” Chief Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey SeSousa told justices.

Worrell’s team, however, denies any such policy. They contend the two offices are at odds due to ideological differences, rather than incompetence or neglect. They also claim these ideological differences, however viewed, don’t clear the high bar — set by the state constitution — needed to order a suspension.

“It is the voters, not the governor, to whom Ms. Worrell is accountable,” said Laura Ferguson, an attorney representing Worrell.

Justices showed some mixed opinions throughout the hearing. They peppered attorneys with questions throughout the roughly hour-long hearing. One justice suggested the suspension raises questions about prosecutorial discretion.

“Do prosecutors have to call the Governor... and say, look, this is what needs to be done here. Is that ok with you?” Justice Jorge Labarga said.

Another justice repeatedly questioned Worrell’s attorney about alleged policies, while also noting that the High Court will not take a position in the case based on those policies.

“We don’t have a policy. Wink. Wink. We just don’t do it very often,” said Justice Charles Canady of Worrell’s record as a state attorney.

Worrell arrived in Tallahassee ahead of dozens of supporters. Together, the group attended a press conference where Worrell spoke alongside constituents and advocates. The Governor, she said, is “hailing my suspension as some sort of trophy” as part of his presidential pursuit.

Worrell’s suspension came after the shooting of two Orlando police officers by an individual with a lengthy arrest record and outstanding warrants.

Warrell says she plans to seek reelection as state attorney, regardless of the case’s outcome. The Southern Poverty Law Center, meanwhile, has filed a separate lawsuit on behalf of Warrell.