Operations at Holiday Valley are set to resume Friday, December 8, which will mark the first night of night skiing and riding this season.
Officials say colder temperatures in the forecast will allow them to start making snow again.
"With colder temps in the immediate forecast, the Snowmaking Team is planning to start making snow again and will plan to run until Thursday morning," Holiday Valley said in a blog post. "The Mountain Crew will then get back out on the slopes to push snow and get the slopes groomed in order to reopen Friday morning."
The ski resort plans to open Friday with School Haus, Mardi Gras and Yodeler lifts, and hopes to open the Tannenbaum lift on Saturday.
You can purchase tickets and lift passes ahead of time online here.