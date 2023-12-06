Police officers responding Wednesday to a “confirmed active shooter” in a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, wrote on social media that the suspect has been "contained."

"The suspect is contained," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units."

They followed up in a subsequent post that "the suspect has been located and is deceased."

Las Vegas police wrote in an earlier post that there appeared to be multiple victims.

"Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon," the post reads.

The university said the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, which sits near the student union.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.