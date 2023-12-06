RALEIGH, N.C. — A company in Garner, North Carolina is creating unique arrangements made out of magnolias this holiday season.

Weston Farms creates luxury wreaths, bouquets and other arrangements. All orders are custom-made and sent out across the U.S.

Erin Weston is the founder of Weston Farms located in Garner, N.C.



Weston's father was the City of Raleigh's first horticulturist

Owner Erin Weston started growing the magnolia trees more than 20 years ago and now has more than 10,000 trees growing on the property.

Her work has been featured in a number of national publications, including Southern Living.

"You're getting the best of North Carolina as a gift that people can enjoy throughout the year because the wreaths dry beautifully," Weston said.

Weston's father was the City of Raleigh's first horticulturist.

Weston, who initially worked in publishing in New York, loves her work and is happy to share her magnolias with everyone looking for a unique gift.

“We've been busy over the years, but more than anything, the magnolia chose me," Weston said.

Orders from Weston Farms can be placed here.