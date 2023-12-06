TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed a new state budget for 2024-25 totaling just more than $114 billion.

The budget would be around $4 billion less than what the governor proposed last year, but still addresses some of the biggest issues facing the state.

From reducing the cost of property insurance to funding schools, law enforcement and economic development; the governor says the budget is based on “conservative principals” and protects Floridians’ freedoms.

One of the budget proposals includes $80 million in funding for Visit Florida, the state’s umbrella organization for tourism.

Visit Tampa Bay President and CEO Santiago Corrada says Visit Florida is a great at attracting people to the Tampa Bay Area, and the new funding, if approved, will help keep Tampa at record-breaking numbers in to next year.

“It’s the only time when you are investing in an activity where you see a return on that investment,” said Corrada. “You are investing in marketing. People come here. They spend money. Some relocate here. They contribute to the tax base. They create jobs.”

“And so you are really funneling money into an economic engine that has to have that gas to operate.”

Visit Tampa Bay says it saw a record-setting 2023 for tourism thanks in part to an increase in conventions.

Corrada says markets world-wide are now investing more in marketing to make up for losses during the pandemic; and funding to boost marketing for Florida tourism is crucial to help the state maintain its numbers in future years.