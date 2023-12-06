GROVELAND, Fla. — In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recently released $114 billion budget proposal for the 2024-25 fiscal year, he has set aside $20 million for Florida’s citrus industry.

According to the Governor's Office, some of the money would be used on citrus research and the Citrus Health Response Program, and $5 million would go to the Department of Citrus for research and additional advertising.

Over the last several years, experts say the industry has been on a decline.

Between development, crop disease and cold fronts, they say it’s been a less-than-ideal environment for citrus to grow.

With the potential for more state support, Tim Sallin, co-CEO of Cherry Lake Farm in Groveland, said it’s needed.

“It’s true that citrus in Florida has had a really difficult run these past 20 years,” he said. “But we are actually starting to turn the corner, and now is the time for the state to provide a little bit of support for our citrus growers so we can make it to the other side of this.”

Sallin said Cherry Lake Farm has been at the forefront of research and innovation, not only in the Lake County citrus community, but in the state of Florida.

“This is a family business," he said. "My parents started the business back in 1979. I grew up around the business. Spent my whole life here."

Through the years Sallin said he’s seen the agricultural industry change, especially in citrus.

“When greening really hit the state and started spreading, we saw massive destruction in the industry," he said. "There used to be over 800,000 acres of citrus in Florida, now there’s less than 200,000 acres."

That’s why he said Cherry Lake is doing agriculture differently from most farms. They have an indoor grove called Citrus Under Protective Screen, or C.U.P.S., that not only helps prevent crop disease, but supports growth.

“We’re able to grow within this environment without any disease pressure — but we also have lots of other benefits," Sallin said. "Because it’s a controlled environment, we’re able to grow in a much more ecologically friendly way. We’re able to use less chemicals and provide more soil health and plant health. We get much higher yields, which means we’re producing a lot more food on a lot less land.”

As Sallin waits to see how the state's potential investment plays out, he said he’s focused on strengthening citrus production in his community.