President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce new steps to strengthen the federal government’s relationship and support for Native Americans as leaders from across the country gather in Washington this week for his administration’s third annual White House Tribal Nation Summit.

“The summit is a unique and important opportunity to discuss ways in which the federal government invests in and strengthens nation-to-nation relationships,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters. “Native American history is American history.”

Perhaps chief among the announcements is an executive order the president is set to sign on Wednesday seeking to improve how tribal nations access and navigate federal funding.

“President Biden believes that Federal dollars are vital for tribes to thrive and he also understands that these nations best know how to invest those dollars to meet their communities needs – the core definition of self determination,” White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden said.

As part of the order, the Biden administration will establish a “one-stop-shop” for tribes and native businesses to better find support from the federal government. The White House Council on

Native American Affairs, the Office and Management and Budget, and the White House Domestic Policy Council will also be required to identify areas in which the government can provide additional funding. Agencies will have to report on such progress annually.

“All together this [executive order] will demonstrate the Biden-Harris' administration’s commitment to ushering in the next era of tribal self-determination and recognize that tribal governments must be treated as permanent, equal and vital parts of America's system of government,” Tanden added.

The Biden administration will also announce a series of actions in areas ranging from honoring Native history to addressing the health and welfare of Native children.

Those new steps include updating the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act to better protect indigenous resources and culture and publish a rule “for the safe return of sacred objects and ancestral remains to the communities from which they were stolen,” Haaland said.

Biden is set to deliver remarks on Wednesday, the opening day of the two-day summit.

It marks the third such event of Biden’s presidency, with the first taking place virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit with tribal leaders was not held during former President Donald Trump’s time in the White House.