TAMPA, Fla. — With "genuine excitement,” the University of South Florida on Tuesday released the first three renderings of its planned on-campus stadium.

The stadium, which is scheduled to open in fall 2027, will include:

An east-west build to help maximize shade for daytime events.

A dedicated section for students in the west end of the stadium that includes a design featuring Bull horns and amenities that will cater to the student experience.

An open concourse around a majority of the stadium that provides views of the field, even as fans are walking to concession or restroom areas.

A large tailgating space on the north side of the stadium.

A variety of premium seating options, including suites, loge boxes and club areas.

USF officials said the initial renderings are conceptual and will develop as the design process continues and more elements are finalized. The design process included feedback from students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.

“Since we first announced plans to build an on-campus stadium at the University of South Florida, it has become the topic I hear about most often from our passionate supporters. There is a genuine excitement within our community,” USF President Rhea Law said. “We’re thrilled to offer the first images of the stadium that will activate our campus in ways we never have before and will make a positive impact on our university for generations to come.”

So far, the school has raised more than $43 million of its $50 million goal for the stadium project. That includes a $6 million gift from the USF Federal Credit Union to name the walkway that will lead into the main entrance of the stadium, where the football team’s traditional pregame Bulls Stampede will take place.

Signature signage will showcase the newly named USF Federal Credit Union Champions Way, located off USF Genshaft Drive.

“Our university will proudly feature one of the nation’s most beautiful and community-centered stadium entranceways,” USF Foundation Chief Executive Officer Jay Stroman said.

Stadium planning committee co-chairs Stroman and Michael Kelly said the next major steps are to release more detailed stadium renderings in spring 2024 and to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in fall 2024.