TAMPA, Fla. — Court officials announced Tuesday that four students and one employee accepted a diversion agreement after being arrested following a University of South Florida protest back in March.

The protest ensued following outrage over state legislation that would allow the state’s board of governors to have oversight on everything from hiring faculty, to determining what subjects can be taught in schools.

Students Gia Davila, Lauren Pineiro, Jeanie Kida and Laura Rodriguez, along with USF employee Chrisley Carpio were arrested after entering the USF president’s office in an effort to “disrupt school business,” according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office. When officers told them to leave, they said the group became combative and placed their hands on the police officers.

As part of the one-year diversion agreement, each of the defendants will be required to complete community service. They are also banned from campus, except in specific circumstances.

“This resolution brings closure to all parties, ensuring the defendants are held accountable for their actions,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “University campuses are bastions for free speech and learning, but the moment someone puts their hands on a law enforcement officer, a line is crossed, and consequences must follow.”

According to a statement from the University of South Florida Police Department, investigators said the arrests had nothing to do with the protest itself.

“This incident was never about a group exercising their right to free speech or police action to obstruct the expression of those rights,” the statement said. “The arrests stemmed from the group’s aggressive behaviors directed toward officers when we attempted to escort them from the area for repeated refusal to cease disruptive activities. They were offered alternatives to continue the protest in a less disruptive manner, but they refused.”

USFPD’s statement said that the members of the department approved of the way the case was resolved.

“The University of South Florida Police Department is satisfied with the final resolution stemming from the March 6, 2023, incident, where the five individuals involved have accepted responsibility for their actions occurring on that date,” the statement said. “It is our hope that all involved can benefit from the grace afforded them by the State Attorney’s office and move on to have very successful and productive lives. We wish them well.”

The statement noted that USF police officers will continue their work with university partners and student organizations to make sure everyone on campus can accomplish their free speech goals in an “equitable and responsible manner.”