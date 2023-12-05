Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that he will release his hold on some of the hundreds of military promotions he has been holding up for months in protest of a Pentagon abortion policy.

The freshman Alabama lawmaker said he will release his hold on promotions for three-star nominees and below, which represents the bulk of the more than 400 military promotions being held up by Tuberville's protest. His actions drew the ire of both Democrats and his fellow Republicans alike.

"We didn’t get the win that we wanted," he acknowledged. "We’ve still got the bad policy."

Tuberville told reporters outside the Capitol that he still has a hold on roughly 11 four-star generals.

"Everybody else is completely released from me," he continued, acknowledging that other senators could put holds on some nominees. "But other than that, it's over."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.