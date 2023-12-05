ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The future of a proposed toll road project through a protected conservation land in Orange and Osceola counties is up in the air on Tuesday, as local leaders as well as environmental activists hope they’ll get some answers about where the proposal stands.

Most recently, last week, Orange County commissioners reversed their decision to back a toll road proposal that would cut into part of Split Oak Forest, saying they no longer support the plan to build the road. On Tuesday, Split Oak advocates hope they can convince the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission (FWC) to follow suit.

What You Need To Know Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission to meet Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. to discuss the future of the potential toll road through Split Oak Forest



Originally, Orange County leaders were on board with the project proposal, but have recently reversed their decision, saying they no longer support the project



Osceola County leaders are still on board at last check. According to The Orlando Sentinel, leaders say the project would cost $100 million less than a toll road going around the forest

Last year the Florida Communities Trust’s Governing Board voted in favor of providing funding and to push the Central Florida Expressway Authority’s proposed project forward.

Much like last week’s Orange County Commission meeting, opponents of the project are planning to make their voices heard at the FWC meeting. One advocate in particular that says this toll road is not what the people want, includes Valeria Anderson who is the president of Friends of Split Oak.

“Putting a toll road in or near the forest makes it difficult to manage the forest ecological values. So, what you’ll have is you’ll have a lot of birds dying from road mortality. You won’t be able to burn because you can’t put smoke on the highway. So, having split oak in its entirety is very important for everything that lives there," she said.

The proposed toll road project would use 9 miles of road to connect Osceola County Parkway to State Road 417.

The project would impact around 160 acres out of nearly 1,700 acres of land. According to our partners at The Orlando Sentinel, Osceola County government remains committed to the proposed route, which could cost about 100 million dollars less than a route around the forest.

Public comment is expected at Tuesday’s FWC meeting which is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.