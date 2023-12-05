OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help Now of Osceola, a nonprofit for survivors of domestic violence, is getting $160,000 to further its efforts to reduce domestic violence in the area.

On Monday, the Osceola County Board of Commissioners approved the funding agreement to continue to target prevention and support services.

One of Help Now’s projects is a temporary emergency shelter for survivors of domestic abuse who are in danger.

That project and others will benefit from the $160,000 grant — money that Help Now executive director Tammy Douglass said is especially needed after federal funding cuts.

Douglass has been the executive director of Help Now of Osceola since 2006 and meets with victim advocates on a daily basis to staff domestic violence cases.

Douglass said the nonprofit has gotten support from the county for a long time, but this past year has been financially difficult.

“We’ve had some pretty challenging times in the last year, we’ve had a number of federal funding cuts,” said Douglass.

She said there was a significant funding gap of about $230,000. Douglass said the nonprofit is grateful that the money coming from Osceola County will help continue supporting domestic violence survivors in Osceola County.

The funding will include prevention initiatives offered to middle and high school teen to understand teen dating violence and healthy relationships, in addition to the group’s other projects.

“Healthy relationships are not something that every child has an opportunity to grow up and experience,” said Douglass.

She said the group is partnering with the Osceola County School District to enter schools and facilitate a minimum of four 10-week classes on domestic violence awareness, hoping to increase feelings of empowerment and safety.

Douglass said it will help them understand what good communications skills and healthy relationships look like to prevent a cycle of domestic violence and continue to fund resources to impact survivors.

“It means the world to the community," she said. "It’s really important and impactful to have support of community partners."

In the meantime, Douglass said the nonprofit will continue to raise funds and search for financial support from donors.