GREEN BAY — Vendors at Lambeau Field voted to unionize over the weekend.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) conducted a union recognition election Sunday. During the election, 87% of the workers voted to unionize with the Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Union (MASH).

Workers who voted to unionize are employed by Delaware North, a Green Bay Packers contractor.

Peter Rickman, MASH president, said the workers at Lambeau formed a union in September and asked the company to recognize the union in early October as they were “backed by a super-majority of their colleagues having signed union authorization and membership cards.”

“The company refused to do so and then filed for a union recognition election with the NLRB,” Rickman said.

Rickman said the “employer” conducted an anti-union campaign, created procedural delays and implemented bureaucratic hurdles. Rickman said this delayed the recognition of the union, so employees were not able to negotiate a contract for the 2023-2024 season.

“We acknowledge the results of the National Labor Relations Board secret ballot election and look forward to negotiating a first contract with the union representing our team members in Green Bay. We will negotiate in good faith and with optimism for a timely ratification of the Collective Bargaining Agreement,” a Delaware North spokesperson said.

“The Packers have been informed of the results of the election. We look forward to Delaware North and the union and its team members ratifying a Collective Bargaining Agreement and continuing to provide the excellent service our fans enjoy at Lambeau Field,” the Green Bay Packers said in a statement.

Read the full statement from Rickman below:

"Vending workers at Lambeau Field employed by Delaware North, a contractor to the Green Bay Packers, voted Sunday afternoon in a union recognition election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the federal government agency responsible for enforcing labor law.

"87% of the vendors voted "union yes" with MASH, the service and hospitality workers union.

"This overwhelming, dramatic union victory came despite setbacks arising from the employer's anti-union campaign. During the run-up to the election, the company held captive audience meetings with employees and attempted to mislead workers with common anti-union tropes about dues and third parties. Lambeau vending workers beat this back not only because a strong worker-driven organizing committee had been building the union but also because MASH is a democratic, member-led union.

"The vending workers formed a union in September and called upon the company to recognize their union in the first days of October, backed by a super-majority of their colleagues having signed union authorization and membership cards. The company refused to do so and then filed for a union recognition election with the NLRB.

"The company sought to create additional procedural delays and bureaucratic hurdles, while introducing potential spurious legal claims, too, in order to forestall a union election.

"The bureaucratic-legal maneuvering delayed the inevitable recognition of the union, and therefore denied workers the ability to negotiate a contract with the employer during the 2023-2024 season.

"However, Lambeau vending workers are determined to secure an industry-leading contract with the company like their colleagues who are members of the union at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

"Lambeau vending workers organized the union to balance the power with the employer in order to restore what they have lost, keep what they like, and improve the future with the jobs they love. Previously, Delaware North cut compensation rates for vendors in half and threatened their job security. Lambeau vendors began organizing earlier this year in order to secure the voice and seat at the table that comes with the balancing of power between the boss and workers possible only through unionization.

"Now, Lambeau vending workers will elect a bargaining committee of their colleagues, vote on a contract bargaining platform, and wait for the company to send representatives to negotiate a first contract.

"MASH has not yet heard from the company since Sunday's substantial union victory but expects the company to formally recognize the union and offer bargaining dates by the end of the week.

"During the unionization push and since Sunday's vote, other Lambeau Field and Titletown workers have been in contact with the union about pursuing the same course of action. In order to prevent anti-union campaigns and unfair bureaucratic-legal maneuvering to deny workers their rights to unionization and in order to prevent labor unrest in the run-up to the Packers, Lambeau Field and Green Bay hosting the 2024 NFL draft, MASH has called for a community benefits agreement covering Lambeau and Titletown service and hospitality workers like the Milwaukee Bucks negotiated for Fiserv Forum and Deer District workers."