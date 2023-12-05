OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Marketplace project just got bigger by 360 multi-family units. On Monday evening, Oviedo city council members gave a green light for developers to move forward with plans for a new apartment complex slated to go across from the Oviedo Mall’s former Macy’s entrance.

What You Need To Know



The Oviedo Marketplace project has been years in the making. Developers hope to give the Oviedo Mall a fresh face and new life, creating mixed-use developments that bring in both residents and businesses.

“Dead malls” have been an issue nationwide as malls struggle to hold tenants. One report by Forbes estimated that one-third of malls have an occupancy rate of 70% or less.

While other cities have opted to close their dead malls, the Oviedo Marketplace vision involves revitalizing the space with new tenants—though some are not what many would consider typical for the space.

Currently, there’s a new orthopedic center, Italian marketplace—and developers say a pharmacy is also slated as a new tenant. While new businesses are taking over inside, developers are bringing residential areas to the mall’s outlying areas, hoping to create more foot traffic.

This 360-unit complex is the latest development. With a projected budget of roughly $125 million, the complex will span across seven residential buildings. However, the plans raised a red flag for some residents who were concerned about traffic.

“You have to take into account the infrastructure,” said Julio Colon, a resident who spoke during public comment at Monday night’s meeting.

Council members and developers claim the traffic from the residential space will not outpace the traffic Macy’s brought during its peak.

“There will be a little more traffic than there is now, but there will be nowhere near the amount of traffic the roads were built for,” said Kevin Hipes, director of development for the Oviedo Mall.

Along with the apartments, the complex will feature a clubhouse, pool and green space. Hipes says more residents will bring more prospective businesses into the mall.

“We will have some retail come back, but it’ll be later when the foot traffic picks up,” Hipes said. “And I’ll pick the best retailers to come into the mall, so we’re excited about it.”

While the apartment complex has received its first initial green light, there’s still a long road ahead. Developers will need to get site plan approval and the proper permits.