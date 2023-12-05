Hamburg's Juicy Burger Bar has announced that they will be closing on December 16 due to their lease agreement being terminated.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the restaurant explained that their building, located at 1 Buffalo Street in the Village of Hamburg, was sold, their lease was terminated, giving them 30 days to evacuate.

"It is with deepened sadness we announce that JuiCy Burger Bar will be serving our last meal on December 16, 2023 due to unforeseen circumstances regarding the building's lease agreement. Recently, our building was sold and very surprisingly our lease was terminated leaving us with only 30 days to evacuate," the statement read.

Our employees have been at the heart of our business since JuiCy Burger Bar’s inception 8.5 years ago and we cannot fully express our gratitude for all of their support and commitment throughout the years. We have grown together as a family, supporting each other through tough times (including a pandemic and wild snow storms), and celebrating life’s accomplishments and celebrations together. We recognize the timing of this announcement comes during the holiday season and we are doing all we can to support our employees who have become family. This is not something we wanted or anticipated and are doing all we can to support our employees, our family, after delivering this devastating news. Please keep your eyes out for social media updates as we look for ways to support them.

To our customers, we thank you for your unwavering support and loyalty. Getting to know all of you, your families, and watching them grow throughout the years has been heartwarming. We are the luckiest people in Hamburg for knowing you.

To our employees, we thank you endlessly for becoming a part of JuiCy Burger Bar, you have been the greatest gift of all. You are what has made JuiCy Burger Bar what we are today and we will be forever thankful.

We ask that you please continue to support us during this time by visiting us, ordering takeout, or just to stop in and share some kind words with the staff. We look forward to taking JuiCy Burger Bar to the next level and coming back stronger than ever…this won’t be the last time you hear from us!"

Juicy first opened in 2015 and expanded in 2017.