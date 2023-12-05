TAMPA, Fla. — Mobile sports betting is now available for all Florida residents nearly a month after The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming relaunched mobile sports betting in Florida via Hard Rock Bet on a limited basis.
What You Need To Know
- Mobile sports betting now available to all people in Florida
- Bettors can download the Hard Rock Bet app and sign in
- In-person sports betting, along with other casino games, will debut at several casinos in Florida later this week
Users of Hard Rock Bet were greeted with a screen Tuesday stating the sportsbook was "Now Open To All Of Florida."
Hard Rock Bet operates as part of the Hard Rock casino business and is currently the only sportsbook business in the state.
Sports bettors must be in Florida and be at least 21 years old.
Florida lawmakers approved legislation making mobile sports betting legal in May 2021, and the Seminole Tribe briefly offered mobile gaming later that year.
But some groups filed lawsuits within the state, saying the measure violated a constitutional amendment requiring voter approval or the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, and the tribe shut down its mobile gaming pending legal challenges.
After the U.S. Supreme Court recently approved the removal of a temporary hold on the gambling deal reached in 2021 by the tribe and the state, the Seminole Tribe of Florida announced plans on Nov. 1 to move forward with in-person sports betting, along with other casino games in early December. The games will debut at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Dec. 8; in South Florida on Dec. 7, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.
On Monday, Dec. 11, the new games will launch at Seminole Casino Immokalee, near Naples, and Seminole Brighton Casino, on the northwest side of Lake Okeechobee.