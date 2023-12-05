AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The family of a five-year-old girl killed in a car crash involving an Auburndale police truck is calling for the sergeant behind the wheel to be fired.

Relatives of Jalina Anglin gathered in front of the police department Monday night.

What You Need To Know The family of five-year-old Jalina Anglin is calling for the Auburndale Police officer involved in the car crash that killed her to be fired and for the Department of Justice to investigate her death





Jalina was killed when the car she and her mother were in collided with an Auburndale PD sergeant's cruiser headed to a call with lights flashing and sirens on





Family say sheriff's office statements that Jalina's seatbelt usage is under investigation has led to threats against her family, and they question the officer's speed and lack of help offered to Jalina and her mother





Sheriff Grady Judd says accusations of wrongdoing by his office are "outrageous", and the Auburndale Police Chief says the officer involved is on administrative leave

They were joined by leaders of the groups “Black Lives Matter Restoration, Inc.” and “the Poor and Minority Justice Association.”

The organizations questioned why the sergeant didn’t try to help Jalina and her mother after the Nov. 25 crash.

They also say the sheriff’s office statements that Jalina’s seatbelt usage is under investigation have led to threats against her family and call the office’s credibility into question.

The groups say they’ve reached out to the Department of Justice to investigate Jalina’s death.

“This family is living a nightmare,” said Minister Carl Soto, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Restoration, Inc. “In addition to having to prepare for the funeral services, they are now having to deal with unwanted scrutiny due to misrepresented allegations that lack merit.”

Soto said those allegations come from statements made to the media by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and information included in a media alert about the car crash that led to Jalina’s death.

According to the sheriff’s office, a blue 2016 Kia sedan was stopped for a red light on northbound Havendale Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

Jalina Anglin was killed when the car she and her mother were in collided with an Auburndale PD sergeant's cruiser headed to a call with lights flashing and sirens on. (Family Photo)

Family identify Jalina and her mother, Jermanica Anglin, as the people in that car.

The sheriff’s office said an Auburndale Police sergeant was driving east on U.S. 92 with his lights and siren activated as he headed to provide back-up to a deputy on a call. PCSO said multiple witnesses reported that traffic held when the light switched to green.

The Kia’s driver reportedly told detectives that she heard the sirens but began to drive into the intersection of U.S. 92 and Havendale because the vehicle next to her moved forward. The police truck and Kia collided. The sergeant wasn’t injured, but the driver of the Kia suffered a broken wrist. Jalina was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“I don’t have my Lina no more,” said LaTrice McKinnis, Jalina’s grandmother. “She was with me the night her mom picked her up, and then I got that call about ten, 15 minutes later to my son that she wasn’t breathing.”

McKinnis said Jalina was a bright girl with whom she shared a special bond.

“It’s been very difficult. I wake up crying. I go to bed crying myself to sleep,” she said.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation determined both drivers were wearing seatbelts, “but seat belt usage by the child is still being investigated.” Soto said that piece of information released in a media alert and statements made to that effect in interviews by Judd is what the groups take issue with.

“To have inflammatory words said about the father and the mother — they’re getting calls that they need to be put in jail, they’re murderers of the child, getting calls like that, threat calls against their life, because of inflammatory statements made, and they don’t have all the facts,” said Collins Hardee, Jalina’s great-grandfather.

Family said Jalina was wearing a seatbelt, and statements questioning how she was restrained call the sheriff’s office’s credibility into question. Soto said his organization sent a letter to the Department of Justice, asking them to look into Jalina’s death.

“This definitely doesn’t end here,” Soto said. “The family is now represented by, you know, the mother and the father both have attorneys, and those attorneys, I did speak with one of them on the way here. He did let me know of his plans moving forward as far as formal legal action and sending in a notice of appearance.”

Judd said in a statement, “Here we go again with the PMJA making false accusations and inflammatory statements. This fatal crash investigation by our Traffic Homicide Unit, which is the very best in the business, is still ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the full report will be available for inspection under Florida’s public records laws. As we do with all traffic crashes, we release very preliminary information to the media and the public as quickly as possible. To suggest any nefarious conduct by law enforcement is outrageous, and once again diminishes the PMJA’s credibility.”

The groups said they also want to see the sergeant involved fired immediately.

“If this officer was in fact justified, why didn’t he get out of his vehicle to render aid? That’s the question we have. Why was his vehicle removed faster than you can blink your eyes from the scene?” Soto asked. “Even if he was responding to a call, as I said earlier, he still had an obligation to be aware and at least reduce speed under major intersections to ensure that no other vehicle was traveling the opposite direction. This was 100 percent avoidable.”

Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie said in a statement, “While my deepest sympathies and prayers go out to everyone negatively impacted in this tragic accident, it is prudent for us to wait until all investigations are completed and all facts are gathered in the case before we will make any statements.”

The chief said the sergeant involved is on administrative leave.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office initial release on the crash said no criminal charges were anticipated.