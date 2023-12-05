TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida’s population ages, the number of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease continues to rise and so does the number of loved ones becoming caregivers.

The latest numbers from the Alzheimer’s Association shows nearly 830,000 people taking on the role in 2022. That’s up 20,000 from the previous year.

For some, it can be unexpected and overwhelming. The Alzheimer’s Association is pushing for more support at the state level ahead of this upcoming legislative session by backing the Florida Department of Elder Care’s request for an additional $6 million in funding for its Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative, which provides services to families.

“It’s incredibly important that we raise awareness for these truly everyday heroes,” said Jennifer Braistead, the association’s director of Government Affairs.

Alvina Miller, of St. Petersburg, has cared for her mother ever since her father passed away two years ago. Diagnosed with mild dementia, Miller’s mother can still do a lot for herself. But Miller must manage her schedule and says as a bank executive working full time, it’s a balancing act.

“It is sometimes a second job and so I do have all the activities on my calendar,” Miller said. “Her doctor’s appointments, her hair appointments. Anything she needs done, I take care of.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the unpaid hours worked by caregivers across the state of Florida can be valued at about $1.3 billion.

“You talk about the value and it’s providing that constant care,” Braistead said. “Whether it’s feeding their loved one, dressing them, bathing them. All of those activities of daily living.”

Though for Miller and many others, it’s all done out of love.

“My mother and father sacrificed so much for me,” Miller said. “So now, it’s time for me to pay it forward and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

For those preparing for the role of caregiver, resources are available to you on the Alzheimer’s Association website.