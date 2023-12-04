North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign, further whittling down the field for the Republican nomination ahead of next month's Iowa caucuses.

"We are deeply grateful for each and every person who supported us with their ideas, prayers, advocacy, encouragement and enthusiasm," Burgum said in an announcement.

Burgum, a wealthy former software executive who has served as North Dakota's governor since 2016, entered the presidential race in June with a platform focused on the economy, energy independence and national security. But despite being one of the most popular governors in the country, with 58% approval in North Dakota according to Morning Consult, he struggled to find footing amid the crowded field of candidates.

Burgum poured millions of his own fortune – he sold his company, Great Plains Software, to Microsoft for $1.1 billion in 2001 – into his campaign to try and bolster his candidacy. In a bid to reach the stage for the first GOP presidential debate in August, Burgum offered $20 gift cards to people who donated $1 to his campaign. He ultimately made the stage, but ruptured his Achilles tendon playing basketball just before the debate, putting his participation briefly in question.

He qualified for the second debate in September, though he had very limited speaking time and was drowned out by the other candidates. One of the moderators even threatened to cut his microphone off at one point. Burgum admitted in an interview with ABC News that night that it was a "frustrating" experience.

"These are supposed to be political debates, not supposed to be just a crosstalk exercise," Burgum told the outlet.

He did not qualify for the third Republican debate, which took place last month in Miami.

In his statement Monday, Burgum criticized the Republican National Committee for what he called "clubhouse debate requirements" which are "nationalizing the primary process and taking the power of democracy away from the engaged, thoughtful citizens of Iowa and New Hampshire."

"The RNC’s mission is to win elections," he charged. "It is not their mission to reduce competition and restrict fresh ideas by ‘narrowing the field’ months before the Iowa caucuses or the first in the nation New Hampshire primary. These arbitrary criteria ensure advantages for candidates from major media markets on the coasts versus America’s Heartland."

"This effort to nationalize the primary system is unhealthy for the future of the party, especially for a party that proclaims to value leadership from outside of Washington," Burgum later added.

Burgum is the latest 2024 GOP hopeful to end his presidential bid, following former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and a handful of others.

The fourth Republican presidential debate is set for Wednesday. The RNC has not yet released a confirmed list of attendees, but it will likely include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Former President Donald Trump, the race's far and away frontrunner, will once again not attend the debate, opting instead to hold a closed-door fundraiser in Florida.