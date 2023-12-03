CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a thrift shopper’s paradise Sunday in Charlotte.

For one day only, Thriftcon, the world's largest traveling market made a stop in the Queen City.

What You Need To Know Organizers of Thriftcon say they presold 4,800 tickets



Over 150 vendors came from across the U.S. to take part in the Charlotte event Thriftcon encourages people to live a more sustainable lifestyle by reusing materials

Treasure-hunters and bargain-seekers sifted through racks of clothes, jewelry and handmade items.

Thriftcon staff say they presold 4,800 tickets in Charlotte and even more in New York and Colorado.

Some vendors travel with the event, while others sign up by state.

Shop owner Alexander Zdroyevski says that as long as he has his sewing machine, he’s good to go.

He tours with the event and says so far the response from the community has been positive.

“I get a lot of compliments, a lot of very, very nice people who really appreciate what I make, which is a blessing because I just make what I like and it turns out people like it, too," Zdroyevski said.

He says each item takes hours to put together, and no two are the same.

"A lot of practice behind the sewing machine, but still there's pieces that are going to take me several hours. You have to really enjoy the process, otherwise it's going to feel a lot more tedious," he said.

For some shoppers, it's the thrill of finding the right item. For Rachel Sieczkowski, it's about being more sustainable and reducing waste.

“It's really awesome to see all the people who are here and interested in reducing clothing waste through thrifting... and to find the pieces that nobody else will ever have, and just see the impact that this community can have on clothing, waste and the environment. And also it's just really great to see people and get some Christmas shopping done," she said.

The Park Expo & Conference Center hosted 150 vendors and is hoping to bring the event back next year.