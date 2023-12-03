ORLANDO, Fla. — In 2020, the Homeless Continuums of Care reported that there were 580,466 homeless people in the United States.

Florida homelessness is third in the nation, behind California.

The USDA reports that 8.8% of households with children and adults experienced food insecurity last year which is an increase from 6.2% in 2021



The Sharing Center, a social services organization, helps individuals impacted by hardship, hunger and homelessness

A life full of hard times, Shawnda Horn says it’s the little things that get her through.

“I’m human. Sometimes I break down. So God, Faith, Faith is all I got. Faith,” said Shawnda Horn, experienced homelessness.

Taking care of her mom who got severely sick, Shawnda, who lost her job during that time, became homeless.

She and her two children lived in an alley behind a grocery store in Sanford for three months this year.

“Where no one could see even if they come by, no one would expect children and a mother to be out here,” said Shawnda.

And getting food was not easy, but things changed when Shawnda says she met Casey.

“That’s when she started coming and checking on us and she would take us to her house and we would be fed there and take showers,” said Shawnda.

Shawnda calls Casey an angel from God.

“I feel he put me here to be a helping hand to be one on of his angels to help people,” said Casey.

Casey says she would notice Shawnda and her two children in the alley and would stop to offer them food.

According to Seminole County Public Schools, there are about 85 students who are living in a car/park or outside and 358 students who live in either a hotel or motel.

Shawnda says she’s seen the impact of how being homeless has affected her kids.

“Anybody they see or meet and once you get to know them, they talk about it, so it did damage them because they’re not stable,” said Shawnda.

Through Casey, Shawnda learned about The Sharing Center, a social services organization helping individuals affected by hardship, hunger and homelessness.

Keisha Thomas with the sharing center says when she met Shawnda she knew they could help

“If it’s a single mom. It takes months to recover. When our income has been compromised, we can’t recover overnight. So, we need support such as agencies like the sharing center who can help them rebuild and re-stabilize for their families,” said Keisha Thomas, The Sharing Center Oasis Manager.

Keisha says in October they served about 1300 bags of foods through the center’s oasis program.

The USDA reports that 8.8% of households with children and adults experienced food insecurity last year, which is an increase from 6.2% in 2021.

Shawnda says the sharing center has helped her with temporary housing as well as providing food for her and her family.