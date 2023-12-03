Just six weeks away from the Iowa caucuses, Republican presidential hopefuls will return to the debate stage this week for what may be their last chance to speak directly to a national audience before the primaries begin.

What You Need To Know Republican presidential hopefuls will return to the debate stage this week for what may be their last chance to speak directly to a national audience before the primaries begin While the candidates debate in Alabama, Trump will be in Florida at a closed-door fundraiser That’s a change from past debates when he scheduled counterprogramming, a sign the campaign is shifting from trying to distract from the debates to ignoring them all together instead For Trump and the candidates closest to him in the polls, Iowa has been the focus in recent weeks The Iowa caucuses, the first stage in the primary, are six weeks away

The fourth GOP presidential debate is scheduled for Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and the stakes are high for candidates vying to compete with former President Donald Trump, the race’s far and away polling leader nationally and in key early primary states.

While the candidates debate in Alabama, Trump will be in Florida at a closed-door fundraiser. That’s a change from past debates when he scheduled counterprogramming, a sign the campaign is shifting from trying to distract from the debates to ignoring them all together instead.

For Trump and the candidates closest to him in the polls, Iowa has been the focus in recent weeks. In a speech in the state on Saturday, Trump attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is polling in a distant second in Iowa.

“I think we’re in good shape with DeSanctimous. He seems to be dropping like a very, very sick bird,” Trump said.

DeSantis on Saturday had just wrapped up his county-by-county tour, visiting all 99 of Iowa’s counties. He also secured the key endorsement of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last month.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, DeSantis projected optimism about his chances in Iowa, where a surprise win could lead to greater success in the states that follow. A memo from DeSantis' campaign obtained by The Associated Press last month outlined a path to the nomination which begins by denying Trump "a big win" in Iowa.

“We’re going to win Iowa. I think it’s going to propel us to the nomination. But I think we’ll have a lot of work to do beyond that. We can’t take it for granted,” DeSantis said.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is catching up to DeSantis in Iowa, giving her momentum as she attempts to solidify the non-Trump support in the primary. Last week, Haley won the endorsement of the Americans for Prosperity, unlocking the massive war chest of the oil billionaire Koch brothers.

On Friday, Haley unveiled her first campaign ad, branding herself as the candidate for moral clarity.

“We have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past,” Haley says in the ad.

But as some candidates prepare for the debate, others like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are just trying to get on stage after the Republican National Committee raised the bar for who could qualify.

Speaking on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Christie argued he shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

“I don’t think you know exactly what is going to happen at all until people vote. If we listen to all the polling, Hillary Clinton would be in her second term,” Christie said.