RALEIGH, N.C. – Meteorological winter is officially underway, coming in time for some of the coldest temperatures of the season earlier this week in North Carolina.

What You Need To Know Lowering the thermostat by a few degrees and using programmable thermostats can result in significant energy savings



Duke Energy says leveraging solar heat, sealing air leaks and closing blinds at night are effective methods to retain warmth, reduce heating demands and lower energy usage during winter



The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Energy Assistance Program has started accepting applications from older adults and people with disabilities

Many households brace for a spike in energy bills with the chilly winter season. However, there are some tips and heating hacks that can help reduce energy consumption and keep heating costs under control.

Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy provided his top five tips to help maintain a cozy and energy-efficient home this winter.

1. Keep air filters clean:

Dirty filters can restrict airflow, making heating systems work harder and consuming more energy, Brooks said. By cleaning or replacing filters every one to three months, homeowners can ensure optimum system efficiency and reduce overall energy consumption.

2. Turn down the thermostat:

Every degree adds up, so making the small adjustment to reduce the thermostat temperature can result in big energy savings. Investing in a programmable thermostat allows for automatic adjustments during times when the house is unoccupied or during sleeping hours, optimizing energy efficiency even further.

“If you're going to be away for 6 to 8 hours or more, it's great to go ahead and bump it down a few more degrees," Brooks said. "If you're just running to the grocery store, it probably doesn't generate enough savings for that amount of time.”

3. Use solar heat:

Take advantage of natural sunlight as an effective way to reduce the need for artificial heating, Brooks says. By opening blinds and curtains during the day, sunlight can naturally warm the interiors. This passive approach can help add warmth to rooms and alleviate the reliance on heating systems, ultimately reducing energy usage through the day. The same goes for closing the blinds at night to keep the warmth in.

One thing Brooks says you shouldn’t close are certain registers in the home to try to shut air off in rooms that are not being used.

“It's actually not a great thing for your HVAC system because it changes the pressure flow in your house," Brooks said. "Your HVAC is designed for the size and configuration of your house."

4. Seal air leaks:

Air leaks in a home can significantly impact energy consumption, causing cold drafts and increasing heating demands. Duke Energy advises homeowners to inspect their homes for air leaks around windows, doors and other potential problem areas. Sealing these leaks with weatherstripping or caulking is a cost-effective solution that prevents warm air from escaping and cold air from entering the house. This simple step can lead to substantial energy savings.

“Checking with a candle or with a stick of incense [works] to look for where you might have those leaks, and going in there and sealing, that is a great way to keep your energy savings in your home and stay comfortable all season,” Brooks said.

5. Change the direction of your ceiling fans:

In the winter, changing the direction of the fan to a low speed, clockwise direction, will help push warm air down.

“If you are experiencing challenges paying your bill, reach out to us,” Brooks said. “It’s possible we have resources we can connect you to that do provide payment assistance. We can work on payment plans for you or payment arrangements and try to help you get through these challenging times.”

On Dec. 1, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Energy Assistance Program began accepting applications from older adults and people with disabilities.

It’s a federally funded program aimed at helping low-income households with a one-time payment sent directly to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of warming their homes.

Click here for more energy-saving tips from Duke Energy.