TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida is looking for a new partner to build its on-campus football stadium.
According to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, the university plans to end its contract with the construction management firm Barton Malow.
USF and the firm had been collaborating on plans for the new, $340-million stadium since March.
University officials said they still plan to start construction on the new facility in 2024 and remain in track to open the stadium for the 2026 season.
Athletic Director Michael Kelly and USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman are expected to give an update on the stadium plans to the university’s board of trustees on Tuesday.