A recent study by Santander Bank shows Americans with saving accounts could be getting more money from their banks — but they aren't.

The study found many banks offer savings accounts with good interest rates, but customers aren't getting that interest because they just don't know about it.

Economist Cameron Harwick spoke to Spectrum News 1's Mercedes Williams to discuss how much interest a typical savings account offers. Researchers say about one-fifth of Americans don't know how much interest they're getting.

He also talked about what kinds of investment options are out there besides standard savings accounts, and what steps someone can take to get more out of their savings, where they can go and what they should tell their bank.