OVIEDO, Fla. — John Henry Chaney is celebrating a birthday. He’s 104 years old.
Chaney is a World War II veteran that joined the United States Marine Corps in 1943 and served with the 8th Ammunition Company. He was stationed in several places around the world, including Hawaii, Japan and California.
Saturday afternoon, the city of Oviedo held a drive-thru birthday party for the vet.
Drivers were encouraged to honk, beep and wave as a way to say “Happy Birthday.”
Visitors included Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek and City Commissioner Bob Dallari.
Chaney says he is grateful to have lived this long.
“Wonder why the lord is keeping me this long,” he said. “This has been a long time, and I went through this cancer and never had a pain the whole time that I went through it. So the lord has something for me and he’s not through with me yet”
The parade started on Lee Avenue and made its way to Chaney’s house.