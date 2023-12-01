SUPERIOR, Wis. — Angie Kiminski has been the proud owner of Angie’s Closet in Superior, Wis., for six years.

What You Need To Know Shopping local helps create jobs for friends and neighbors



Spending money locally helps improve public infastructure





Local businesses are hoping for a more normalized holiday shopping seaosn

“I love fashion and I love making women feel great in what they are wearing,” said Kiminski.

For Kiminski, the most important time of year is the holiday season. But ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiminski said things have slowed down.

“It has been a little slow going and we’re hoping that this Christmas now, everyone starts getting out and shopping more,” said Kiminski.

Kiminski said she relies heavily on both tourism in Superior, Wis., and community members to shop locally.

Taylor Pederson is the president and CEO of the Superior Chamber of Commerce.

“We see a nice amount of tourism in our summer months, as well as our fall months,” said Pederson. “We don’t see nearly as much during the wintertime, but what you do see is people participating in winter activities.”

He said not only does Kiminski rely on local shoppers, but so does the entire community.

“A lot more of the dollars stay local and that’s where sponsorships to local sports teams and 4H and different types of festivals come from is our local business community,” Pederson said.

Kiminski takes the time to hand pick the clothes she sells in her store. She and other business owners said they hope people will pick to shop locally instead of at big box stores this holiday season.

“We have a Facebook and Instagram page where we post different outfits that we can ship anywhere in the U.S.,” said Kiminski. “I ship a lot to Texas right now and Michigan, and if you see anything you like, we can ship it off.”