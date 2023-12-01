ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina is proposing a piece of legislation that would tighten gun control requirements for people under risk protection orders.

When a person is under a risk protection order, or RPO, law enforcement can take their weapons or prevent them from purchasing a gun



It is currently legal, though, for someone to provide a gun to someone with an RPO



Mina's legislation would change that

When someone is threatening themself or someone else, they can be placed under an RPO, which allows law enforcement to take that person’s firearm or prevent them from purchasing a gun.

According to Mina, there is a loophole with the law.

“If we have all the elements, we need to take that gun away from that person, but say a friend or a family member says, 'Don’t worry about this, take my gun,' there is no penalty for that person who knowingly gave a gun to someone under a risk protection order," he said.

Robert Monroe not only teaches gun safety courses, but sells guns in Orange County at the EJR Gun Club.

For every gun he sells, he said customers must fill out the proper form that asks certain questions.

He said that if a potential buyer checks “yes” on any of the criminal background questions on a 4473 form, better known as a firearms transaction record, the sale stops. If a person checks all “no” then the next step is for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to review the potential buyer.

“The responses I may get will be: approved, decision pending, not approved,” Monroe said. “Normally when a decision is pending, they have to do further background checks, because someone may have something on their background that drew a red flag.”

Under Mina’s risk protection order proposal, he wants to make it a felony for someone to give a firearm to someone they know is under a risk protection order.

It is currently unlawful for a person under an RPO to purchase, possess, or receive firearms or ammunition.

Criminal defense attorney Tracey Kagan, who has been defending clients for more than 30 years, said the key word in Mina’s proposal — “knowingly” — will be tough to prove.

“I actually think it is a shell game,” Kagan said. “It doesn’t mean anything. I think that the concept of 'knowingly' there’s no mechanism to enforce it.”