John Turscak, 52, allegedly stabbed Chauvin 22 times in the FCI Tucson prison law library with an improvised knife on Nov. 24. Corrections officers subdued Turscak with OC spray, and Chauvin was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.

According to a complaint filed in federal court on Friday, Turscak told FBI agents that he didn’t want to kill Chauvin — however, he said he had been thinking about assaulting him for about one month, because Chauvin is a “high-profile inmate.” He did, however, say that he would have killed Chauvin had officers not responded so quickly.

Turscak also told investigators that he did so on Nov. 24, Black Friday, symbolic with both the Black Lives Matter movement and a symbol of the Mexican Mafia.

Chauvin was convicted in 2021 of second degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in killing George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man alleged of passing a counterfeit bill at a market. Chauvin, then an officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, held his knee down on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes, until he died, as Floyd was handcuffed and face down on the street. He then pled guilty to federal civil rights violation charges.

Chauvin was transferred from a Minnesota prison to FCI Tucson in August 2022 to serve his 22-year sentence.

Turscak was charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 60 years in prison.