TEXAS — Gov. Greg Abbott attended an announcement at Texas State Technical College in Harlingen, where over a billion dollars is pledged for rural broadband expansion here in Texas.
“It is an essential tool to keep our economy booming, to help our children learning, and to help families stay connected to the best health care facilities in the entire world,” Abbott said of the expansion plan.
The parent company of Spectrum News 1, Charter Communications, will invest to expand its network to reach 140,000 more homes and small businesses.
By the end of 2025, Charter expects to have the project completed across Texas.