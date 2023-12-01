TAMPA, Fla. — As you drive through Wimauma you can see the growth in businesses. Part of that growth is thanks to Enterprising Latinas, which provides a course in entrepreneurship.

What You Need To Know Enterprising Latinas has been a staple in the Wimauma community for several years, helping women through various resources





The organization received a grant from the Truist Foundation through the UnidosUS program to help with its business development course





Angela Trochez is just one of more than 100 people who has benefited from the course to start her business





Trochez owns The AT Store, which is an accessory business

The organization has been offering the business development course for three years now and was recently awarded a grant through the UnidosUS program from the Truist Foundation.

Nathalie Quezada Warren, the business development coach, says this grant will help them immensely.

“We’re not just teaching theory but we’re also giving them the opportunity to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom via group work, via real-world experiences, via exposure to markets and expos and things of that nature.”

Dedication is necessary to help a small business succeed.

Angela Trochez is committed to her product.

“All of these pieces are 100% made by hand, and some pieces may take up to five hours to complete,” she says as she prepares to ship some of the jewelry to clients.

She started her business, the AT Store, in 2020.

But entrepreneur is just one title that describes Trochez.

“I think this area here showcases everything that I have accomplished in this country, for example, here I have my teaching credentials, meaning I was accredited nationally as well,” she said.

Trochez immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia eight years ago. She says navigating a new country was difficult, but it didn’t stop her from achieving her goals. She not only received her teacher's certification, but she’s also a licensed real estate agent and works as a nursing assistant.

But starting her own business was at the top of her list and the products she sells are made by women in her native country.

“Every time that you purchase an accessory from the AT Store, you are supporting single mothers with your purchase, but you’re also wearing unique pieces,” she says.

Enterprising Latinas’ business development course is helping immigrants like Trochez find their footing.

“I can access the Canva program, locate my photos and take photos and I’ve also learned to publish my own content,” she says.

She completed the course with Enterprising Latinas earlier this year but still utilizes their resources.

According to the National Skills coalition, 33% of all immigrants have no digital skills, while 29 percent have limited skills.

“They’ve given me the pillars, the tools to help my business grow,” says Trochez.

Trochez says her business is not just about her; it’s important for her to help women in Colombia live a better life as an entrepreneur, just like she sought out a better life when she moved to the U.S.

“I have been enriched in many experiences, some not easy, but I haven’t given up,” says Trochez.

She’s not only hoping to inspire others but, like her motto says, to also “connect hearts” one piece of jewelry at a time.

During the months of November and December, when you purchase an item from Trochez’s business, the proceeds will go towards purchasing gifts for 45 children in Colombia.