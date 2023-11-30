Authorities say Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller has a warrant out for his arrest due to a domestic violence case in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, on November 29 at 11 a.m., officers responded to a "major disturbance call." An initial police investigation reports that Miller and a pregnant woman got into a verbal argument. Police allege Miller had assaulted the woman. Poilice also say she was not transported to a hospital, but was allegedly treated for minor injuries.

Police also say in their release that Miller allegedly left the scene before officers arrived.

The arrest warrant issued for Miller was listed as "Assault - Pregnant Person."

In a statement Thursday, the team said that "they are aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

An investigation is ongoing.

The NFL also released a statement, saying, "We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We will follow all legal developments in the matter. We have no further comment at this time."

The Bills signed Miller to a six-year contract in free agency before the 2022-23 season. He is the NFL’s active leader in sacks with 123 1/2.