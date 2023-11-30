ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders are working to release their drafted action plan for a $219 million hurricane recovery grant. The county's timeline estimated the plan would be released sometime in November, but it has not been published just yet.

What You Need To Know The grant is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for Hurricane Ian recovery



In October, commissioners held community information meetings in order to learn more about how residents feel the money should be spent



That input will be used for the action plan, which is a document sent to HUD outlining spending proposals

While it's unclear exactly when the action plan will be released for public comment, Orange County has been working on other necessary steps required to receive what's called the Community Development Block Grant.

County officials have recently tweaked their citizen participation plan. The document is already used county-wide, outlining standards and practices for public participation. However, county employees have tweaked the document to fit the specifications required to receive the HUD disaster recovery grant.

The changes were on the agenda at Orange County's last commission meeting, but no action was taken at that time.

Under the citizen participation plan, the county would need to solicit input from low-income groups, the homeless, people with disabilities, and other members of minority groups.

The county has already held several meetings for information and public comment on the hurricane recovery grant. In October, each commissioner held a community meeting where residents were able to provide their ideas on how they hope the money will be spent.

Goals among residents varied, with some aiming for mitigation efforts to remove trees and prevent downed power lines, while others focused their attention on affordable housing efforts.

While the grant is meant to address unmet needs specific to Hurricane Ian, it can be used for long-term recovery efforts like infrastructure, housing, economic revitalization needs.

Once an action plan is released, members of the public will have yet another opportunity to offer their own insights during a 30-day public comment period.