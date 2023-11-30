DELTONA, Fla. — The Lyonia Environmental Center and Preserve works to protect scrub habitat, which is an endangered ecosystem only found in Florida.

The Lyonia Environmental Center and Preserve is a joint project of the Volusia County government, the Volusia County School Board and the State of Florida. Its purpose is to provide environmental education to the public and to restore and maintain 360 acres of scrub habitat.

Florida scrub habitat is an imperiled, endangered ecosystem, according to Paula Tedrow, the volunteer and outreach coordinator at Lyonia.

“There’s only 15% of scrub habitat left in the state,” Tedrow said. “There’s been so much habitat loss, fragmentation, highways, shopping centers, growth, that it’s become just a patchwork.”

Scrub habitat used to be in one continuous stretch, she said.

Florida scrub is formed from ancient sand dunes. It’s known for sandy ground, low vegetation and short oaks. It’s also known for rare, endangered animals and plants who depend on the scrub habitat to survive.

“When we lose that habitat, the plants and animals that depend on scrub habitat, they lose their homes as well,” Tedrow said.

It’s imperative for scrub preserves like Lyonia to exist because most of the ecosystem’s species are endemic — meaning they can only survive in scrub environments, Tedrow said. This includes the Florida scrub-jay, which is Florida’s only endemic bird.

Tedrow said her favorite part of the job is seeing people experience the scrub habitat and its species for the first time. She and her team lead nature walks, field trips and free learning programs every week.

“You come out and see this and you realize that there aren’t a lot of places like this that exist anymore,” she said.

Tedrow first visited Lyonia nearly a decade ago when her daughter attended camp. Since then, Tedrow completed the Florida Master Naturalist Program and started volunteering at Lyonia in 2016. Now, she describes her role with the center as her dream position.

“Our preserve is, you know, it’s a hidden gem here in Deltona,” Tedrow said. “And the Florida scrub-jay that lives out there, it’s something really, really special. So I love being able to share that.”

Tedrow said she hopes more people will visit Lyonia, to both experience and appreciate Florida scrub habitat.

“The more people that know, the more people come in and see us,” Tedrow said. “We just want to be able to share.”

The Lyonia Environmental Center and Preserve is open from Tuesday to Sunday and is free to the public. The center holds free wildlife walks every Wednesday and free learning programs each month. Lyonia is also currently registering for winter camp.

