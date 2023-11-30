MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat gun violence in underserved communities, Focused Interruption will soon unveil a new facility and expand its team.

Founded by Anthony B. Cooper Sr. nearly eight years ago, Focused Interruption stands committed to breaking the cycle of violence in the community.

“All this stuff is heavy and there’s nothing that you can do that can change it the next day. It’s something that we have to continue to work on,” Cooper said.

He described the organization’s work as “a labor of love.”

“We’re tired of losing kids, adults and mothers. Our families are being affected by this,” Cooper said.

Cooper has a background in gun violence prevention initiatives and prisoner reentry reform. He said he found renewed determination in 2021 after receiving a youth gun crime pardon from Gov. Tony Evers.

“Your heart has to be in it. We’re showing up when there’s a homicide, when there are difficult challenges. Your heart has to be in it,” he said.

Focused Interruption representatives said they are actively seeking individuals like lead youth leader Mike Aelston.

Aelston said he was dedicated to creating mentorship and meaningful activities for at-risk teens.

“This is something needed because I know this is something I needed when I was young,” Aelston said.

The organization is currently seeking more than 10 therapists and team members to join their mission. The nonprofit offers flexibility, advancement and benefits for both full and part-time candidates.

Lead outreach worker Aaron Hicks said another perk is their upcoming new facility. He said it is a safe space.

“We want people to experience something great here. This is home. This is where we’re really here for you,” Hicks said.

Learn more about openings, here.