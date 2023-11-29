The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was officially lit for the season during a ceremony in Manhattan Wednesday night as hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters caused a disruption nearby.

Police made it clear prior to the ceremony that they would not let the protestors interrupt the tree lighting.

At one point, some of the protesters tried to push through the gated area that police had set up to make sure they didn’t get near the tree.

One protestor Wednesday night was seen holding a sign with a swastika on it.

Police used drones to keep people safe during the ceremony.

"The drone feed is shooting live into our joint operation system, as well as to [NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell]. He has an iPad where he is watching real-time what the drones are seeing. It also gives the leadership in this department a birds-eye view of what is happening over here," NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry told NY1.

The tree lighting ceremony featured performances from Barry Manilow, Cher and the Radio City Rockettes.

This year's Rockefeller tree is an 80-foot-tall Norway spruce from the Binghamton area, about 190 miles northwest of the city.

The tree was cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal and arrived at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan on Nov. 11. It will be on display until Jan. 13, 2024, covered in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a star.

Fifth Avenue will be closed to vehicles between 48th and 59th streets on three Sundays in December, starting this weekend.