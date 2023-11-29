The busiest time of the retail season can also be the most dangerous, according to Nik Moran, a worker at the Newburgh Amazon fulfillment center.

“I had stitches in for the first week, and then I took them out. I was out for about two weeks," Moran said about a finger injury he had while on the job. "But I had to go back to work because I need money.”

He said dangerous working conditions is part of the reason workers and other labor allies organized a practice picket. Their goal is to raise awareness among workers and the wider community about alleged unsafe working conditions.

A recent report from a coalition of labor unions found Amazon’s warehouse injury rate is 70% higher than at non-Amazon warehouses.

Amazon issued its own report, which claims it has reduced the number of injuries resulting in employees needing to take time away from work by 53% since 2019.

Keith Williams, who works alongside Moran at the facility, said Amazon’s training is insufficient.

“The small time that people are allowed on these machines, the machines may always not be working," he said. "And the other safety conditions are that they just aren't fully staffed. We don't have a fully staffed team here.”

In a statement, Amazon said that "since 2019, we’ve invested more than $1.5 billion in safety programs, initiatives, and technologies and our recordable incident rate has improved by 23% nationally."

The practice strike also called on Amazon to provide its workers with better wages.

Williams said it’s hard to keep pace with the increasing cost of living in the area after receiving a $1 raise this year.

“We've been blocked from housing just because we don't make enough here at Amazon and Amazon being one of the richest companies in the world. And they have all this, but are not willing to make it so that we're able to live," he said.

Right now, workers are not seeking to form a union, but they do want Amazon to hear them and their concerns.

“Things have been going on, these trends with corporate control, squeezing workers harder and harder," Moran said. "And so we spent a lot of time in this warehouse, just trying to survive.”